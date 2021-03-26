OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Weather permitting, daily lane closures on northbound I-75 will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, March 29, and be finished Friday, April 2, for punch list items.
The lane closures from 13 Mile to Rochester roads will be removed by 3 p.m. daily, except Wednesday, March 31, through Friday, April 2, when lane closures will begin at 7 a.m. and be removed by 5 p.m. daily on the stretch from Maple to Rochester roads.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says that when necessary, crews will close the center lane of northbound I-75, and any double-lane closures will be removed by 3 p.m.
The ramps at 14 Mile Road will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, and Friday, April 2.
During the closure, Northbound I-75 traffic wanting to exit to 14 Mile Road will be detoured to Rochester Road, and 14 Mile Road traffic heading for northbound I-75 will be detoured to Big Beaver Road to enter the freeway there.