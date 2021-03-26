  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Jeff O'Brien
The Detroit Lions signed free agent wide receiver Kalif Raymond.

The team announced the move Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 03: Kalif Raymond #14 of the Tennessee Titans in the second half during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old Raymond spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He had nine catches last season.

Raymond has also played for the Denver Broncos and New York Giants and Jets. In 35 career games, he has 19 receptions for 369 yards and a touchdown. He has also returned 56 punts and 53 kickoffs.

