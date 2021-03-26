The Detroit Lions signed free agent wide receiver Kalif Raymond.
The team announced the move Thursday.READ MORE: Michigan Lottery Results For Thursday, March 25, 2021
The 26-year-old Raymond spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He had nine catches last season.READ MORE: From Coney Island To Toney Island, Detroit Rapper Tone Tone Brings Grub To The East Side
Raymond has also played for the Denver Broncos and New York Giants and Jets. In 35 career games, he has 19 receptions for 369 yards and a touchdown. He has also returned 56 punts and 53 kickoffs.MORE NEWS: 11,437 Unemployment Claims Filed In Michigan Last Week
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.