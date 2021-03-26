  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

03-24-25-37-44, Lucky Ball: 5

Poker Lotto

QC-JD-5C-2D-7D

Midday Daily 3

3-5-6

Midday Daily 4

5-9-4-0

Daily 3

3-5-8

Daily 4

3-8-1-0

Fantasy 5

06-13-15-32-36

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-02-07-11-15-18-19-20-25-28-36-37-38-39-47-48-55-57-60-62-64-73

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $238 million

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

