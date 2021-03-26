DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
03-24-25-37-44, Lucky Ball: 5
Poker Lotto
QC-JD-5C-2D-7D
Midday Daily 3
3-5-6
Midday Daily 4
5-9-4-0
Daily 3
3-5-8
Daily 4
3-8-1-0
Fantasy 5
06-13-15-32-36
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
01-02-07-11-15-18-19-20-25-28-36-37-38-39-47-48-55-57-60-62-64-73
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $238 million
