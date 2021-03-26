MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,030 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 20 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 647,889 and 16,004 deaths as of March 26.READ MORE: SMART Flex Transit Service Launched And Offering Free Rides To Vaccination Centers
READ MORE: Detroiters New Art Installment In Parker's Alley Shows Love To The City
In the state as of March 19, there has been a total of 562,775 recovered cases of COVID-19.
MORE NEWS: 3 Men To Stand Trial In 2017 Slaying Of Michigan Woman
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.