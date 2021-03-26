MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 8,202 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional eight deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday's daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, March 27. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4101 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 660,771 and 16,034 deaths as of March 29.

In the state as of March 19, there has been a total of 562,775 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
