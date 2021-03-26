(CBS Detroit) — In partnership with Via, SMART announced an on-demand public transit service called SMART Flex, which will complement and extend the existing transit system in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties.

“SMART is taking several giant steps forward with the introduction of the Flex service; it helps to better meet the varying transit needs across the region with quick, affordable service,” said Kahlil Rahal, Chairman, SMART Board of Directors, and Wayne County Deputy County Executive.

“The new SMART Flex service in Dearborn, Troy and the Hall Road corridor is a flexible, technology-based, vital transit service that helps people to easily move around to get to the places they need to go.”

Anyone within the zones will be able to hail a vehicle using the SMART Flex mobile app or by calling the call center at (734) 212-8429. The zones include residents and workers in Dearborn, Troy, and the Hall Road corridor between Utica and New Baltimore.

Then, Via will use advanced algorithms to match passengers and vehicles together in real-time and direct passengers to a nearby “virtual bus stop” for pick up and drop off.

This service will also offer wheelchair-accessible vehicles and door-to-door services for passengers with limited mobility. The app is available in English and Arabic.

“The launch of SMART Flex is a pivotal moment for transit in the Metro Detroit area,” said Daniel Ramot, Via CEO and co-founder.

“A technology-enabled mobility solution will enhance and extend the strong transit network that SMART has already established, and offer a new way for residents to access critical opportunities across the region.”

SMART Flex will offer microtransit trips from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Rides start at $2, with a maximum price of $8, depending on the distance. Payment can be made by credit card or with Dart or SMART Passes.

In addition to this, When a rider combines both SMART fixed route service and SMART Flex to complete their trip, the first $2 of the ride is included as part of the fixed-route total fare – providing more convenient service as part of a fixed route trip.

Free Rides to Vaccination Centers To Eliminate Transportation Barrier

SMART also launched free rides to-and-from vaccination centers in Metro Detroit, which started on March 10. Trips to vaccine centers are door-to-door and are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Using Via’s flexible transport system, SMART adjusted their service area to include vaccination sites and continue to as more sites open up across the region.

Doing this helps eliminate transportation as a barrier for people to get vaccinations.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.