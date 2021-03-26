  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Dr. Oz and Mara Schiavocampo break down how to enjoy a fast-food burger the System 21 way.

Dieting can be hard in itself, but it’s even more daunting to find diet-friendly meals when on the go or grabbing takeaway.  We’ve got you covered with our System 21 guide for Oz-approved drive-thru and takeout meals that won’t ruin your diet.  From options at your local sandwich shop to your favorite burger place and even taco Tuesday, Dr. Oz helps you hack the menu so you can make the right choice for your health and waistline.

