(CBS Detroit) — Spring is approaching, Michigan’s trillium orchids are about to bloom, and the green is beginning to emerge throughout the state’s forests.



Now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit one of Michigan’s many forests. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has made it easy for you to find which forest trip will work best for you, with their state forest tour.

You can find state forests in the Upper Peninsula and the northern Lower Peninsula, but there are many recreation areas throughout the state that feature forested areas.

A few tips you should know about planning your trip:

State Forest Pathways:

The pathways are apart of the state’s trail systems. The state’s trail systems and the state’s forest roads are two ways to navigate forests.

Make sure to do your research first though, as some roads are maintained seasonally. Road maps for the forest roads are updated on April 1 each year.

State Forest Campgrounds:

After all of your adventures in the forest, state forest campgrounds are the perfect way to end your day and make your trip an overnight experience.

Many state forest campgrounds are hike-in or paddle-in only and are available on a first-come basis. Amenities of many of these campgrounds include basic vault toilets, fire rings, picnic tables, and drinking water from a hand pump.

State Forest Areas to Visit, recommended by DNR Staff:

Pigeon River Country State Forest

Jordan River Valley

Mouth of the Two-Hearted River

Sands Lake Quiet Area

Big Eric’s Bridge State Forest Campground

These are just a few of the state forests, so be sure to check out all the information DNR has on State Forests to make sure you are picking the perfect destination for your adventures.

The Leave No Trace standards should be followed, as it is important not to damage the environment (dumping trash, leaving wildflowers alone, etc.), and people are encouraged to leave areas better than they have found them.

If a person does encounter an area that has trash or it seems to be damaged in some type of way, they should report it by filling out a Report All Poaching form or call the hotline at 1-800-292-7800. Another way to report these issues is to log in with the Adopt-a-Forest Program.

Whether you want to go hiking, biking or you just want to check out some of the beautiful forests Michigan has to offer, the DNR has plenty of resources to help you plan your visit. Check out their page on State Forests to learn more.

