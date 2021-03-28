Southfield (CBS Detroit) – The vital relationship between Michigan and Canada is discussed as former Michigan Governor and U.S. Ambassador to Canada James Blanchard and Joseph Comartin, Canadian Consul General, appear with CBS 62’s Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain, to discuss a host of topics including the pandemic, update on the Gordie Howe Bridge, and Enbridge’s aging Pipeline 5.
Canada is Michigan's largest trading partner and Michigan is that country's most important state which the two leaders talked about. The border between U.S and Canada remains closed to non-essential travel until at least April 21. Comartin mentioned a potential timeline for re-opening.
The two men also talked about Enbridge's aging Pipeline 5 which carries millions of gallons of oil under the Straits of Mackinac each day, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to shut it down next month. She is joined by environmentalists and others who say the pipeline isn't safe. Enbridge, joined by leaders of Ohio and Louisiana and Canadian officials, disagrees and believe it should be kept operational while the company builds its new tunnel under the Straits.
Enbridge Spokesman Ryan Duffy appeared with Cain to discuss latest with Line 5, and its tunnel process and time line. Enbridge has filed suit filed in federal court to stop Whitmer’s plan to close the line.
Jim Lively, of Great Lakes Business Network, also talks with Cain about his organization's efforts to shut Pipeline 5 down. He appeared with other leaders during a press conference this week and explained why Michiganders should be paying attention.
