By Bria Brown
Filed Under:107-year-old driver, allen park, hit and run, killed, Michigan

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A 107-year-old woman has died after the vehicle she was driving was struck by another vehicle in suburban Detroit.

The crash occurred Friday afternoon in Allen Park, southwest of Detroit, The Detroit News reported.

The driver of the second vehicle either walked or ran from the accident scene, but later was arrested, according to police.

The victim’s name has not been released.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed