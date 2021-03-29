Overview
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 8,202 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional eight deaths for Sunday and Monday.READ MORE: More People Urged To Take Advantage Of Free Community College Tuition
MI Symptoms is a free and secure online screening tool used by organizations to track COVID-19 symptoms. The tracker has just surpassed 3 million entries. Here’s everything you need to know.
Officials want families to get COVID tests after coming back from spring break trips.
70 schools in Michigan reported new coronavirus outbreaks. Here’s what to know.
Stay At Home
Michigan is in the middle of another COVID-19 surge, a top health official in the state said Sunday. The state is experiencing community spread according to Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who attributed the rise in cases to a number of factors, like more gatherings and more mobility, economic reopenings and specific outbreaks in some prisons and schools.READ MORE: Why Are There No Houses To Buy?
Business & Facilities
A Michigan restaurant owner who likened the state’s coronavirus restrictions to her childhood in communist Eastern Europe was released after four nights in jail for ignoring orders to shut down.
Healthcare Status
How Can You Tell The Difference Between COVID And Spring Allergy Symptoms?
Schools
The University Of Detroit Mercy has planned for in-person classes for the fall 2021 semester.MORE NEWS: Monday Is Last Day To Register For Flint’s $641M Settlement
Last Updated 9:22 p.m. EDT, 3/29/2021