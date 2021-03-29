(CBS DETROIT) – A road in Roseville has reopened after it was closed due to police investigating a fatal crash.
Police say southbound Gratiot Avenue from Utica Road to Martin Road was closed until 5 a.m. Monday. The crash claimed the life of a 24-year-old Roseville woman, according to police.
One of the vehicles struck a building which caused "substantial damage" according to police. Other drivers involved in the crash were not severely injured and are expected to fully recover.
Authorities say initial reports were that the vehicle causing the crash was traveling at a “very high rate of speed” and lost control, striking two other vehicles.
This is an ongoing investigation.
