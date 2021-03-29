(CBS Detroit) — MI Symptoms is a free and secure online screening tool used by organizations to track COVID-19 symptoms. The tracker has just surpassed 3 million entries.

MI Symptoms was created by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the University of Michigan. They created this tool as an easy and effective way for organizations to screen their employees and ensure their businesses can open safely with compliance measures.

The tracker is updated regularly, reflecting the latest guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Screening for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the workplace is still required for most in-person work settings and remains an important way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health.

He said, “While vaccination efforts are ongoing, it is important that people get tested if they have been exposed or have symptoms, and continuing to wear masks, socially distance and wash hands frequently.”

The app includes participation from various organizations, including small businesses, schools, hospitals (and other healthcare settings), and law firms. 20,000 entries are submitted on the app each day, with active participation from across the state.

Using this tool also helps keep public health officials updated on possible COVID-19 hotspots based on symptoms reported through each entry. This data is also used to create county and regional maps so that residents can see updates and changes specific to where they live.

“Instead of a local health department having to wait for lab tests to come back, the department will have an indication if there is a group of individuals working in a place where symptoms have been reported,” said Sarah Lyon-Callo, MDHHS state epidemiologist.

MIOHSA currently requires screening employees. Monitoring COVID-19 symptoms is a proactive way to keep businesses, customers, and employees safe.

State guidance also encourages athletic organizations and schools to track COVID-19 symptoms before any in-person interactions to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.

Users can access MI Symptoms on mobile phones and desktop devices, and it is available in English, Spanish, and Arabic.

For additional information, visit the MI Symptoms website.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.