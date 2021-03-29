Menu
Today On Drew! Giada De Laurentiis, Chris Appleton, Drew Gooder: Good Deeds Store Follow Up
Today On Drew! Giada De Laurentiis, Chris Appleton, Drew Gooder: Good Deeds Store Follow Up
14 minutes ago
MI Symptoms COVID-19 Tracker Surpasses 3 Million Entries
MI Symptoms is a free, online screening tool that was created as a simple way for organizations to screen their employees to make sure their businesses can be open safely.
Verbal Altercation Leads To 58-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Detroit
Police are investigating a shooting that left a 58-year-old man dead in Detroit.
Gratiot Avenue In Roseville Reopens After Deadly Crash
A road in Roseville has reopened after it was closed due to police investigating a fatal crash.
Former Police Officer Pleads Guilty In Public Integrity Case
A former Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety officer who was previously bound over to circuit court on misconduct and perjury charges following a 2019 incident in Jackson County has pleaded guilty.
Prosecutor's Office: Detroit Mom Charged In Case Of 13-Year-Old Son Shot In Head
A 30-year-old Detroit mother has been charged in connection with her 13-year-old son being shot by his 10-year-old cousin.
GOP Chair Apologizes For Calling Gov. Whitmer, Others 'Witches'
Michigan Republican Chairman Ron Weiser has apologized for comments calling the three highest-ranking elected female leaders in the state “witches” who should be “ready for the burning at the stake.”
First Forecast Today- March 29, 2021
First Forecast
8 hours ago
First Forecast Tonight- Saturday October 17, 2020
First Forecast
5 months ago
Weather Stories
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Red Wings Score 3 in 3rd
Michael Rasmussen broke a tie early in the third period with his first goal of the season, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Sunday.
Rain Floods Bristol; NASCAR To Try Again Monday
NASCAR's hyped return to dirt is instead a muddy mess on hold at least until Monday.
Michigan Tops FSU 76-58 From The Inside
What was touted as the marquee match up in the Sweet 16 turned into a dud.
'This Is Something The Athletes Deserved': Athletes Unlimited CEO Jon Patricof On Paid Pregnancy Leave Policy
The CEO & Co-Founder of Athletes Unlimited discusses the new revolutionary pregnancy policy for the women athletes in the professional softball, volleyball and lacrosse leagues.
Latest Headlines
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ram Recalls Heavy-Duty Trucks For Fire Risk
The company says the 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater electrical relays that can short, overheat and in rare cases cause fires.
Chip Shortage Forces Ford To Build Trucks Without Computers
The company says the pickups will be held at factories for “a number of weeks,” then shipped to dealers once computers are available and quality checks are done.
CBS Entertainment
WWJ-TV
Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
March 29, 2021 at 11:04 am
Filed Under:
Derek Chauvin
,
george floyd
