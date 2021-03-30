By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Seven board members at the Detroit Institute of Arts resigned amid allegations of a toxic work environment.

This comes after allegations surfaced last summer in a change.org petition by current and former staff members.

A whistleblower organization leaked the recordings of the findings earlier this month following an independent investigation last November.

