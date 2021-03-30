Last Updated 9:29 p.m. EDT, 3/30/2021
Housing, Employment Assistance For Returning Citizens
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,177 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 48 deaths Tuesday.
MI Symptoms is a free and secure online screening tool used by organizations to track COVID-19 symptoms. The tracker has just surpassed 3 million entries. Here’s everything you need to know.
Officials want families to get COVID tests after coming back from spring break trips.
Beginning Saturday, April 3, Detroiters will be able to receive the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Northwest Activities Center.
Stay At Home
Michigan is in the middle of another COVID-19 surge, a top health official in the state said Sunday. The state is experiencing community spread according to Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who attributed the rise in cases to a number of factors, like more gatherings and more mobility, economic reopenings and specific outbreaks in some prisons and schools.READ MORE: 7 Board Members At Detroit Institute Of Arts Resign Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations
Business & Facilities
A Michigan barber who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and reopened his shop last spring during the coronavirus pandemic was fined $9,000 for violating licensing rules, including joining a protest where hairstylists cut hair on the Capitol lawn.
Karl Manke will appeal the penalties in court, his lawyer said.
Healthcare Status
How Can You Tell The Difference Between COVID And Spring Allergy Symptoms?
70 schools in Michigan reported new coronavirus outbreaks. Here's what to know.
70 schools in Michigan reported new coronavirus outbreaks. Here’s what to know.