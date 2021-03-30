(CBS DETROIT) – Two Detroit natives are set to host an Easter gospel music special Tuesday night.
Gospel royalty and Grammy Award-winning BeBe Winans and his talented multi-hyphenated niece Deborah Joy Winans will host "Our OWN Easter" Tuesday, March 30 at 9 p.m. on the Oprah Winfrey Network.
The one-hour gospel music special will celebrate the Resurrection and will feature performances by Fantasia, CeCe Winans, Kirk Franklin, Anthony Hamilton and The Hamiltones, Ledisi, Travis Greene and more.
Viewers can also experience inspiring spoken word from prominent faith leaders Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Pastor William Murphy and Priscilla Shirer.
