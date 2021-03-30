  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,177 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 48 deaths Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes 20 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

READ MORE: Easterseals Helps Employees And The People They Serve Find Silver Linings Amid Pandemic

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 665,948 and 16,082 deaths as of March 30.

READ MORE: Michigan Fines Owosso Barber Over Capitol Protest, Other Violations

In the state as of March 29, there has been a total of 569,460 recovered cases of COVID-19.

MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Social Security Recipients Left Waiting Could Receive Relief Payments Soon

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.