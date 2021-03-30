  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:cases, coronavirus, covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,311 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 10 deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 672,259 and 16,902 deaths as of March 31.

In the state as of March 26, there has been a total of 569,460 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

