(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a person of interest wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting.
It happened on the city's west side on March 29 at 4:28 a.m. in the 9300 block of N. Martindale.
Police say an unknown suspect approached a 60-year-old man outside of the residence and started a conversation.
The unknown suspect then produced a weapon and fired shots, striking the 60-year-old man in the body and then fled the scene.
First responders transported the man to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Authorities believe the person of interest was near the location at the time of the incident and may have information regarding this crime.
If anyone recognizes this person of interest, or has information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or 313-596-1025.
