  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dr Oz, fashion tycoon, Frank Collins, Peter Nygard, Sex Trafficking, True Crime

One of Nygard’s alleged victims tells Dr. Oz how she first met Peter Nygard.

READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Track Your Economic Relief Payment From The IRS

On today’s True Crime, we take a closer look at Peter Nygard’s shocking fall from grace that’s making headlines.  The Finnish-Canadian fashion tycoon is facing allegations from over a hundred women ranging from assault while drugged to sex trafficking to captivity.

READ MORE: Police: 24-Year-Old Woman Critical After Detroit Shooting

 

MORE NEWS: Members Of Wolverine Watchmen To Stand Trial

One of Nygard’s alleged victims speaks out about how an initial meeting to become a signature model led to Nygard allegedly imprisoning her in his wardrobe factory and sexually assaulting her for days.

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.