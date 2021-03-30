One of Nygard’s alleged victims tells Dr. Oz how she first met Peter Nygard.
On today’s True Crime, we take a closer look at Peter Nygard’s shocking fall from grace that’s making headlines. The Finnish-Canadian fashion tycoon is facing allegations from over a hundred women ranging from assault while drugged to sex trafficking to captivity.READ MORE: Police: 24-Year-Old Woman Critical After Detroit Shooting
One of Nygard’s alleged victims speaks out about how an initial meeting to become a signature model led to Nygard allegedly imprisoning her in his wardrobe factory and sexually assaulting her for days.