Last Updated 3:39 p.m. EDT, 3/31/2021

Overview

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,311 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 10 deaths Wednesday.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer raised Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccination goal from 50,000 to 100,000 shots per day Wednesday. The new goal is based on the state’s successful efforts to expand equitable and efficient vaccine administration by partnering with private and public organizations in communities across the state.

MI Symptoms is a free and secure online screening tool used by organizations to track COVID-19 symptoms. The tracker has just surpassed 3 million entries. Here’s everything you need to know.

Officials want families to get COVID tests after coming back from spring break trips.

Beginning Saturday, April 3, Detroiters will be able to receive the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Northwest Activities Center.

Stay At Home

Michigan is in the middle of another COVID-19 surge, a top health official in the state said Sunday. The state is experiencing community spread according to Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who attributed the rise in cases to a number of factors, like more gatherings and more mobility, economic reopenings and specific outbreaks in some prisons and schools.

Business & Facilities

A Michigan barber who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and reopened his shop last spring during the coronavirus pandemic was fined $9,000 for violating licensing rules, including joining a protest where hairstylists cut hair on the Capitol lawn.

Karl Manke will appeal the penalties in court, his lawyer said.

Healthcare Status

How Can You Tell The Difference Between COVID And Spring Allergy Symptoms?

Hospitalizations Remain High In Michigan Due To COVID-19

Schools

70 schools in Michigan reported new coronavirus outbreaks. Here’s what to know.

Detroit public schools will return to remote learning when students return from spring break. The Detroit Public Schools Community District said Wednesday learning will be virtual for all students during the week of April 5 – 9 to limit the spread of COVID-19.