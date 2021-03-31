(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit public schools will return to remote learning when students return from spring break.
The Detroit Public Schools Community District said Wednesday learning will be virtual for all students during the week of April 5 – 9 to limit the spread of COVID-19.READ MORE: On Site Vaccinations Available To Detroit Companies With 100 Or More Employees
The district said on April 12, students are expected to return to buildings.
All staff returning to work face-to-face are required to submit a negative test result taken after April 5 to return by April 12.
For more information, visit here.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
MORE NEWS: University Of Detroit Mercy's Graduate Nursing Programs Nationally Ranked
Reminder: All schools and district offices will be closed, March 29 – April 2 for Spring Break. School resumes Monday, April 5, 2021. Learning will be virtual for all students during the week of April 5 – 9 to limit the spread of COVID-19. More Info https://t.co/jYzKpDYFvb pic.twitter.com/kLDbigj7q7
— DPSCommunityDistrict (@Detroitk12) March 31, 2021
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.