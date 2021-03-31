  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit public schools will return to remote learning when students return from spring break.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District said Wednesday learning will be virtual for all students during the week of April 5 – 9 to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The district said on April 12, students are expected to return to buildings.

All staff returning to work face-to-face are required to submit a negative test result taken after April 5 to return by April 12.

For more information, visit here.

