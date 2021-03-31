First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Part Of "Female Force" Comic Series

  • WWJ-TVOn Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is getting the superhero treatment with her own comic book! The 69-year-old community college professor will be the subject of the 22-page “Female Force: Jill Biden” comic.

It will be released in print and digitally and have a matching coloring book.

Dr. Biden has long advocated for military families, community colleges and women’s education.

Other women honored in this comic series: former First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and mother Teresa.