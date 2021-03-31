(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer raised Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccination goal from 50,000 to 100,000 shots per day Wednesday.
"Michigan is making great strides as our rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines continues ramping up," said Whitmer.
The new goal is based on the state’s successful efforts to expand equitable and efficient vaccine administration by partnering with private and public organizations in communities across the state, and is made possible by continuous week-over-week increases in the number of vaccines allocated to the state of Michigan.
The governor's office said for 38 days, the state has met or exceeded its original goal of administering 50,000 vaccinations per day.
As of March 31, Michigan has administered 4,207,102 vaccines.
“The state is working hand-in-hand with health care systems, local health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers, primary care providers and others to get Michiganders vaccinated with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Providers have administered more than four million doses in just four months and we praise and appreciate their willingness to serve their communities, and are confident they will meet and exceed the new 100,000 shots per day goal.”MORE NEWS: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
