By Bria Brown
Filed Under:COVID-19 Vaccine, detroit, Detroit Health Department, Michigan, on site vaccinations

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit companies with 100 or more employees can request on-site vaccinations with Detroit Health Department.

Employers able to assemble large groups of more than 100 employees over the course of a day may call the Detroit Means Business call center at 844-333-8249 to arrange for a Health Department visit.

