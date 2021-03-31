(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit companies with 100 or more employees can request on-site vaccinations with Detroit Health Department.
Employers able to assemble large groups of more than 100 employees over the course of a day may call the Detroit Means Business call center at 844-333-8249 to arrange for a Health Department visit.READ MORE: Detroit Public Schools To Return To Remote Learning After Spring Break
For all COVID-19 vaccine coverage, visit here.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MORE NEWS: University Of Detroit Mercy's Graduate Nursing Programs Nationally Ranked