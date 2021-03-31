Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
Today On Drew! Kenan Thompson, Julian Dennison, Wildflower Electrician, Tiki Barber
Today On Drew! Kenan Thompson, Julian Dennison, Wildflower Electrician, Tiki Barber
3 hours ago
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Detroit Public Schools To Return To Remote Learning After Spring Break
Detroit public schools will return to remote learning when students return from spring break.
On Site Vaccinations Available To Detroit Companies With 100 Or More Employees
Detroit companies with 100 or more employees can request on-site vaccinations with Detroit Health Department.
University Of Detroit Mercy's Graduate Nursing Programs Nationally Ranked
The University of Detroit Mercy's Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program and Master of Science in Nursing program were both ranked among the nation’s elite, according to the 2022 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Graduate School Rankings.”
Housing, Employment Assistance For Returning Citizens
The Here To Help Foundation provides housing and employment services to returning citizens.
7 Board Members At Detroit Institute Of Arts Resign Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations
Seven board members at the Detroit Institute of Arts resigned amid allegations of a toxic work environment.
Hospitalizations Remain High In Michigan Due To COVID-19
Hospitalizations remain high in Michigan despite widespread efforts to get more people the coronavirus vaccine.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Weather March 31, 2021 (Today)
Cooler high temperatures today.
9 hours ago
First Forecast Weather March 30, 2021 (Tonight)
Rain showers tonight.
21 hours ago
Weather Stories
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Spring Training Report: Can The Los Angeles Dodgers Repeat?
This week's Spring Training Report looks at Opening Day and the predicted division winners going into the MLB regular season.
Michigan-UCLA Conjures Up More Memorable Images Of March
The names UCLA and Michigan can't help but conjure up some of the most memorable images of March.
Rookies Lead The Way For Pistons
Saben Lee scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half in his second career start, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Monday night.
Logano Gets The Win On Bristol Dirt
Somewhere under the thick red haze floating over Bristol Motor Speedway, Joey Logano took the checkered flag for NASCAR's first Cup Series race at a dirt track in 50 years.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ram Recalls Heavy-Duty Trucks For Fire Risk
The company says the 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater electrical relays that can short, overheat and in rare cases cause fires.
Chip Shortage Forces Ford To Build Trucks Without Computers
The company says the pickups will be held at factories for “a number of weeks,” then shipped to dealers once computers are available and quality checks are done.
More
CBS Entertainment
WWJ-TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
2:00 PM
The Talk
3:00 PM
The Dr. Oz Show
4:00 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show
5:00 PM
Dr. Phil
6:00 PM
Family Feud
View All Programs
Today On Drew! Kenan Thompson, Julian Dennison, Wildflower Electrician, Tiki Barber
March 31, 2021 at 11:00 am
Filed Under:
Drew Barrymore
,
Frank Collins
,
Julian Dennison
,
Kenan Thompson
,
The Drew Barrymore Show
,
Tiki Barber
,
Wildflower Electrician
Today On Drew! Kenan Thompson, Julian Dennison, Wildflower Electrician, Tiki Barber
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
Related