(CBS Detroit) — The University of Detroit Mercy’s Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program and Master of Science in Nursing program were both ranked among the nation’s elite, according to the 2022 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Graduate School Rankings.”

The DNP program was ranked No. 94 in the nation, and the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program was ranked No. 104.

The U.S News released these rankings on March 30, 2021.

For more than 60 years, the College of Health Professions & McAuley School of Nursing has graduated quality professionals. These alumni continue to impact the lives of many people in Michigan and all over the nation.

“Our national certification rates outpace national rates with a 98% pass rate. In addition, 100% of our graduates report employment. As a result of these and other statistics, our DNP graduates continue to excel,” said Janet Baiardi, interim dean and professor of the College of Health Professions & McAuley School of Nursing.

In addition to this, students can choose programming that best fits their needs, whether it be part-time or full-time learning, and 1-on-1 learning with faculty throughout the program helps make the process more personal to each student. These are all just a few of the ways that the University of Detroit Mercy’s graduate nursing programs are set apart from other programs.

Each year, U.S. News ranks professional programs in business, education, engineering, law, medicine, and nursing, including specialties in each area. The Best Graduate Schools rankings in these areas are based on two types of data: expert opinions about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research, and students.

The data for the rankings in all six disciplines came from statistical surveys of more than 2,125 programs and reputation surveys sent to more than 23,000 academics and professionals, conducted in fall 2020 and early 2021.

For more information about the University of Detroit Mercy’s graduate nursing programs, visit https://healthprofessions.udmercy.edu/academics/nursing/grad/index.php

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.