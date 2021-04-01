(CBS DETROIT) – More than 45,000 people have registered to claim part of the $641 million Flint Water Crisis settlement.
Court filings show that is just a preliminary figure and not a final count.
Flint residents were eligible to register if they lived in flint and were affected by the contaminated water.
Claim administrators say it will take at least a week to have a final count and start reaching out to those people.
