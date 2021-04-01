(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of weekend construction in Metro Detroit.
MDOT says that weather affects all work and may cause delays or cancellations.READ MORE: AG Nessel Warns Michigan Residents Of 'Smishing' Text Message Scams
Here is the list:
I-96:
Oakland – EB I-96 ramp to SB I-275, 1 ramp lane open, Sat-Sun 7 am-7 pm daily.
I-275:
Oakland/Wayne – SB I-275, 10 Mile to 7 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed, Sat-Sun 7 am-7 pm daily.
Oakland – NB I-275 ramp to WB I-96, 1 ramp lane open, Sat-Sun 7 am-7 pm daily.
Wayne – NB I-275, 5 Mile to 8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 left closed, Sat 7 am-7 pm.
Wayne – NB I-275, 5 Mile to 7 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 right closed, Sun 7 am-7 pm.
I-696:
Oakland – WB I-696 ramp to SB I-275, 1 ramp lane open, Sat-Sun 7 am-7 pm daily.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
M-1: (Woodward Ave)
Oakland – NB/SB M-1 at Maple Rd, 3 lanes open, intermittent right lane closed, Mon-Wed 9 am-3 pm.
M-59:
Macomb – WB M-59, North Ave to Romeo Plank, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 left closed, Fri 7 am -Fall.
Oakland – WB M-59 near Telegraph Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, 1 moving right lane closure, Fri 8 am-4 pm.
US-12: (Michigan Ave)
Wayne – EB US-12 at Newburgh, right lane closed continuously Thu 9 am -Sat 1 pm AND daily 9 am-3 pm, 2 right lanes closed.
Wayne – WB US-12 at Newburgh Rd right lane closed Thu 9 am -Sat 1 pm.
Wayne – WB US-12 at S Canton Center/Belleville, right lane closed Thu 9 am -Sat 1 pm.MORE NEWS: Outdoor Easter Egg Hunt At The Dossin Great Lakes Museum On Belle Isle
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.