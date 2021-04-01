  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of weekend construction in Metro Detroit.

MDOT says that weather affects all work and may cause delays or cancellations.

Here is the list:

I-96:

Oakland – EB I-96 ramp to SB I-275, 1 ramp lane open, Sat-Sun 7 am-7 pm daily.

 

I-275:

Oakland/Wayne – SB I-275, 10 Mile to 7 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed, Sat-Sun 7 am-7 pm daily.

Oakland – NB I-275 ramp to WB I-96, 1 ramp lane open, Sat-Sun 7 am-7 pm daily.

Wayne – NB I-275, 5 Mile to 8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 left closed, Sat 7 am-7 pm.

Wayne – NB I-275, 5 Mile to 7 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 right closed, Sun 7 am-7 pm.

 

I-696:

Oakland – WB I-696 ramp to SB I-275, 1 ramp lane open, Sat-Sun 7 am-7 pm daily.

M-1: (Woodward Ave)

Oakland – NB/SB M-1 at Maple Rd, 3 lanes open, intermittent right lane closed, Mon-Wed 9 am-3 pm.

 

M-59:

Macomb – WB M-59, North Ave to Romeo Plank, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 left closed, Fri 7 am -Fall.

Oakland – WB M-59 near Telegraph Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, 1 moving right lane closure, Fri 8 am-4 pm.

 

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne – EB US-12 at Newburgh, right lane closed continuously Thu 9 am -Sat 1 pm AND daily 9 am-3 pm, 2 right lanes closed.

Wayne – WB US-12 at Newburgh Rd right lane closed Thu 9 am -Sat 1 pm.

Wayne – WB US-12 at S Canton Center/Belleville, right lane closed Thu 9 am -Sat 1 pm.

