(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will be rebuilding 4.5 miles of M-59 in Clinton, Macomb, Harrison, and Chesterfield townships in two phases over two years.

The project includes replacement of the asphalt roadway, water main and storm sewer work, sign replacement, signal modernization, and work to fill in sidewalk gaps, along with ramp and sidewalks that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Here are some general project details:

County:
Macomb

Townships:
Chesterfield
Clinton
Harrison
Macomb

Roadway:
M-59 (Hall Road)

Phase 1 Project Begins:
Friday, April 2, 2021, 9 a.m.

Phase 1 Completion Date:
Late Fall 2021

Traffic Details:
Beginning Friday following the morning rush hour, westbound M-59 traffic will be shifted to the right lane and shoulder beginning at North Avenue to allow crews to safely work on the left lanes from Elizabeth Road to Romeo Plank Road.

Next week, eastbound M-59 traffic will be shifted to the right lane and shoulder beginning near Garfield Road for work to take place from Romeo Plank Road to Elizabeth Road.

Safety Benefit:
Rebuilding this roadway will improve the pavement surface for a smoother drive and allow for safer pedestrian sidewalks.

For more details on the project visit MovingMacomb.org, and view the Project Map.

