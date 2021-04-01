(CBS DETROIT) – All through downtown Detroit Tigers fans had the same reaction.

“It looks very empty. Usually, the parking lots would be full all up and down grand river and all everywhere else. Like it’s not too much traffic today,” said Anthony Gaines.

Thursday Opening Day made its return after the annual celebration was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

This season fans were welcomed back but under restrictions.

“I didn’t know what to expect when we came down here. It’s just crazy that normally there’s people everywhere. Our parking lot was completely empty so yeah, it’s so different,” Leya Holloway said.

Comerica Park’s capacity was cut by roughly 80 percent… and only 82-hundred seats were sold.

“Usually it’s pretty crazy down here. It was pretty weird to see. It’s like a ghost town down here when we first came down here. It was pretty odd that usually it’s people everywhere,” said Jay Palazzola.

The city of Detroit banned tailgating and encouraged people without tickets to stay home.

“It was weird getting out of the car and the parking lot was so quiet and normally there’s like music going. Like barbecues everywhere and there’s none of that,” said Holloway.

While some cheered from their couches, others couldn’t help but to keep some part of the tradition by bringing the fanfare to downtown bars and restaurants.

“I mean, I’m just happy that some of the restrictions are lifted and we’re able to be out here enjoying ourselves some,” said Gaines.

