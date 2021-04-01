(CBS Detroit) — Children are invited to the Dossin Great Lakes Museum’s first-ever Easter Egg-stravaganza on Saturday, April 3, to participate in an Easter egg hunt. The egg hunt will take place on the museum’s two riverfront lawns, where there will be family-friendly music playing while children search for the golden egg to win a special prize.
After the egg hunt, families have the option to do a take-home craft workshop or grab a bite to eat from the food truck, ¡Whoa Tacos!.
The event will have two staggered entrance times to ensure social distancing protocols are followed. Tickets are $12 for kids ages 6-17, $8 for ages 2-6, and FREE for children under 2.
- Tickets for the 10:30 a.m. entrance time: https://1066.blackbaudhosting.com/1066/Dossin-Easter-egg-stravaganza-03Apr2021
- Tickets for the 12:30 p.m. entrance time: https://1066.blackbaudhosting.com/1066/Dossin-Easter-egg-stravaganza
For more information on the Dossin Great Lakes Museum’s safety measures to fight the spread of COVID-19 visit, https://detroithistorical.org/dossin-great-lakes-museum/plan-your-visit/visit-safely