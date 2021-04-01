  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Danny Seo, Drew Barrymore, Frank Collins, Gayle King, Seth Meyers, Spring Cleaning Hour!, The Drew Barrymore Show

Today On Drew! Spring Cleaning Hour!, Seth Meyers, Danny Seo, Gayle King

 

 

Watch THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.