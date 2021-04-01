Menu
Today On Drew! Spring Cleaning Hour!, Seth Meyers, Danny Seo, Gayle King
Today On Drew! Spring Cleaning Hour!, Seth Meyers, Danny Seo, Gayle King
35 minutes ago
Latest Headlines
AG Nessel Warns Michigan Residents Of 'Smishing' Text Message Scams
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michigan residents to look out for text message scams, known as “smishing.”
Outdoor Easter Egg Hunt At The Dossin Great Lakes Museum On Belle Isle
Children are invited to the Dossin Great Lakes Museum's first-ever Easter Egg-stravaganza on Saturday, April 3, to participate in an Easter egg hunt. The egg hunt will take place on the museum's two riverfront lawns, where there will be family-friendly music playing while children search for the golden egg to win a special prize.
Pfizer Breaks Ground On New Michigan Production Facility
It is expected to bring 450 new jobs to the area. The $465 million facility is expected to be in operation in 2025, according to Pfizer.
Opening Day Returns With No Tailgating, Mask Requirement
Opening day 2021 returns with new rules and a new experience. Here's everything to know.
Michigan Reports 6,311 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths Wednesday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
Gov. Whitmer Increases Michigan's Daily Vaccination Goal To 100,000 Shots Per Day
Governor Gretchen Whitmer raised Michigan's COVID-19 vaccination goal from 50,000 to 100,000 shots per day Wednesday.
First Forecast Weather April 1, 2021 (Today)
A Cold Opening Day!
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather March 31, 2021 (Tonight)
Wind chills drop into the teens overnight.
18 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Big Ten Becomes Big Flop
The Big Ten spent most of this season talking about being the nation's best basketball conference.
Auto Racing At A Glance
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Trail Blazers Beat Pistons 124-101
Damian Lillard had 33 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-101 on Wednesday night.
Spring Training Report: Can The Los Angeles Dodgers Repeat?
This week's Spring Training Report looks at Opening Day and the predicted division winners going into the MLB regular season.
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ram Recalls Heavy-Duty Trucks For Fire Risk
The company says the 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater electrical relays that can short, overheat and in rare cases cause fires.
Chip Shortage Forces Ford To Build Trucks Without Computers
The company says the pickups will be held at factories for “a number of weeks,” then shipped to dealers once computers are available and quality checks are done.
April 1, 2021 at 11:00 am
