Dr. Oz and the Gilbert family attorney discuss the discrepancies between the recording of Shannon’s 911 call and what police reported.
It's the biggest murder investigation in Long Island's history, that's been cold for almost a decade. Today, Dr. Oz takes a closer look at the case of Shannon Gilbert, whose disappearance following a chilling 911 call led to the discovery of her body as well as the remains of at least ten more victims around Gilgo Beach in Long Island.
All women and all had been escorts on Craigslist. Law enforcement believes those ten deaths might be the work of a serial killer but are hesitant to link Shannon’s death to the other victims. We speak to Shannon’s sister and the Gilbert family lawyer about the similarities in the cases and what Shannon said on her 911 call for help.