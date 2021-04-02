(CBS Detroit) — A local church in Dearborn thought of a creative Easter event to hold for the community, and it is something that will interest the entire family.

Instead of the usual egg hunt, Dearborn First United Methodist Church decided to put on an outdoor Story Walk for its neighbors, starting this weekend.

The Story Walk will feature a story on large, laminated panels that will be put up outside for neighbors to see. The story written on the boards will be from the newly released book ‘Twas the Morning of Easter, written by Dearborn resident Glenys Nellist.

They will post these storyboards on the church’s grounds, and the storyboards will be set up so that people will go from one station to the next until they have experienced the full Easter story.

On Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., walkers will be given a goodie bag and can participate in an activity at each station. When they have completed all of the stations, each household will be given a free book, and they will have the opportunity to have it signed by the author, Glenys Nellist (this will occur while supplies last).

The Story Walk will be up from Saturday, April 3, until Sunday, April 11, and visitors can enjoy it at any time. The starting point is located at the church parking lot entrance on Garrison St., between Mason and Howard Streets in Dearborn. Parking is available on the street or in the city lot on Garrison St. across from the church.

It is free and open to the public. For everyone’s safety, the church is asking visitors to please wear a mask.

For more information on Glenys Nellist, the author of ‘Twas the Morning of Easter, visit her website and check out this Facebook event posting for more information on the Saturday event.

