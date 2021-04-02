(CBS Detroit) — Beginning on Saturday, April 3, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee a project to reseal pavement joints on I-275 between 5 Mile and 10 Mile roads.
This work is required by the pavement warranty included in the 2016 pavement replacement project on I-275 between 5 Mile Road and the I-696/I-96/M-5 interchange.
The work will take place on weekends, with one lane remaining open. Depending on the location, on and off-ramps may be partially blocked or closed.
Check out the project map and view the details below for more information on the project’s specific locations.
Counties:
Oakland
Wayne
Communities:
Farmington Hills
Livonia
Northville Township
Novi
Roadway:
I-275
Work Hours:
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday, April 3, 2021
Sunday, April 4, 2021
Project work is weather permitting, and the project is expected to be completed in April. The work on this project will be completed before work begins this summer on I-275 from 6 Mile Road to the Monroe County line.