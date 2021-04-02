(CBS Detroit) — Easter is right around the corner, and you might find yourself uncertain about which Easter candies to buy as your shopping to fill Easter baskets.
If this is the case, look no further, because RetailMeNot conducted a survey to find out which Easter candy is the most popular this year
So, putting the age-old question, "Do people even like Peeps?" to the test, here is what the RetailMeNot survey showed:
- 26% prefer Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs
- 24% prefer Jelly Beans
- 20% prefer Cadbury Eggs
- 16% prefer Chocolate Bunnies
- And only 14% chose Peeps.
In addition to this, findings showed that 77% of shoppers plan to spend up to $50 this Easter, while 12% are planning to spend between $50 and $100.
