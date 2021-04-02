ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — Police making compliance checks on parolees in southern Michigan have seized five firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.
The ammunition, two assault-style rifles, a shotgun and two 9 mm handguns were found Tuesday in a Lenawee County home, The Daily Telegram in Adrian reported Thursday.READ MORE: Former Employee Arraigned After $10K Stolen From Assisted Living Center Resident
Investigators from the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office worked with Michigan Department of Corrections agents to check on people on parole from prison.READ MORE: Mandatory Virus Testing Of Teen Athletes Challenged In Court
State law prohibits parolees from possessing firearms, according to the newspaper.
The checks on parolees also found some who were in possession of marijuana and narcotics. One person had crack cocaine and paraphernalia used for drug trafficking, police said.MORE NEWS: MDOT: Work On I-275 Between 5 Mile And 10 Mile Roads Begins April 3
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.