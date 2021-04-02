WEXFORD COUNTY, MI (PATCH) — Michigan State Police said a Lawton man was arrested Friday during a traffic stop after giving officers a fake name for someone who turned out to be a real person wanted on several warrants.
The arrest occurred around 6:30 a.m. when troopers with the agency’s Cadillac Post noticed a car parked on the shoulder of highway M-55 near Taylor Lane in Clam Lake Township. The car’s lights were off, and a woman was in the driver’s seat while a man sat on the passenger’s side, troopers said.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 5,498 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths Friday
When the troopers turned on their emergency lights, the man ducked down into his seat, officials say. After being confronted by the troopers, the man gave them a fake name — which was associated with several active arrest warrants, officials said.READ MORE: Michigan Board Censures GOP Regent For ‘Witches’ Comment
