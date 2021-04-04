(CBS Detroit) — To celebrate Easter approaching, an Easter Bunny Express event was set up to spread spring cheer.
In partnership with St. Thomas a’Becket Church and Canton Public Safety, Canton Leisure Services coordinated this event to visit two Canton neighborhoods.READ MORE: Michigan Matters: Online Sports Betting, Gambling Takes State by Storm
During the event, approximately 150 residents were able to get pictures taken with the Easter Bunny and eat Easter candy.
Participants were also able to choose from donated items collected by St. Thomas a’Becket Church, including reusable bags, raincoats, rain boots, hats, gloves, sports equipment, arts and crafts kits, toys, as well as personal care items such as shampoo, toothpaste, bath gels and more.READ MORE: Community Easter Hunt Honors Memory Of Slain Teen
“These types of special events help strengthen our community while providing a fun and supportive experience for the participating families,” said Laura Mortier, Canton Recreation Specialist.
“Canton Leisure Services and Canton Public Safety’s partnership with St. Thomas a’Becket is an indispensable part of the equation which helps us meet a critical community need that would be difficult to fulfill without their support.”MORE NEWS: Officials: Travel Numbers Rising At Western Michigan Airport
These organizations put together the Easter Bunny Express to host an engaging, festive event where community members could come together and celebrate in a safe and positive environment.