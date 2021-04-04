Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Legalized online sports betting and gambling was launched in Michigan on Jan. 22 and the roll-out has been a major league hit as Richard Kalm, executive director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board talked about on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain.
Kalm, who has overseen the board since 2007, discussed the intricate work and process that went into getting the state, casinos and operators ready after Gov. Whitmer signed a bill in December 2019 making online wagering legal.
He also talked about the impact of the pandemic on Michigan’s casinos—which were closed during much of 2020 and are still only partially opened.
Also Matt Schoch, a journalist in Detroit who covers the gaming industry for PlayMichigan (www.playmichigan.com) appeared with Cain to discuss why Michigan's launch has gone so well. He talked about changing demographics of the wagering in light of online games.
And Elisa Richardson, spokeswoman for BetMGM, one of the companies offering online sports betting and gaming, talked how this state compared to others it operates in.
She also discussed prospects for Michigan's industry going forward.
