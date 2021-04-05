Last Updated 5:47 p.m. EDT, 4/5/2021
OverviewREAD MORE: Record Travel On Easter Weekend Follows Updated CDC Guidelines
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 10,293 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 21 deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Last week Michigan, reported the state’s first confirmed case of a variant identified in Brazil.
The variant is considered more contagious than other strains, according to the state health department. It was found in a resident in Bay County, where local health officials were investigating the person’s exposure history.
All people ages 16 and older in Michigan became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, as the state passed the halfway point in its goal of inoculating 70% of that population by year’s end.
Officials want families to get COVID tests after coming back from spring break trips. Here’s a list of pop up COVID-19 testing sites in Michigan this week.
Stay At Home
Michigan is in the middle of another COVID-19 surge, a top health official in the state said. The state is experiencing community spread according to Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who attributed the rise in cases to a number of factors, like more gatherings and more mobility, economic reopenings and specific outbreaks in some prisons and schools.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
Business & Facilities
A Michigan barber who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and reopened his shop last spring during the coronavirus pandemic was fined $9,000 for violating licensing rules, including joining a protest where hairstylists cut hair on the Capitol lawn.
Karl Manke will appeal the penalties in court, his lawyer said.
Healthcare Status
How Can You Tell The Difference Between COVID And Spring Allergy Symptoms?
Hospitalizations Remain High In Michigan Due To COVID-19
SchoolsMORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 10,293 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths For Sunday And Monday
Detroit public schools will return to remote learning when students return from spring break. The Detroit Public Schools Community District said Wednesday learning will be virtual for all students during the week of April 5 – 9 to limit the spread of COVID-19.