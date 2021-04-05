Menu
Dr. Oz Explains How A Universal Covid Vaccine Would Work To Fight Off Variants
Dr. Oz explains how a universal Covid vaccine would work to fight off variants.
54 minutes ago
Here's A List Of Pop Up COVID-19 Testing Sites In Michigan This Week
In efforts to make testing easier for travelers, the state is offering multiple pop-up sites located throughout Michigan as part of the special testing program.
Michigan Gets Surge Of Calls From Domestic Violence Victims
Michigan is facing another public health threat on top of COVID-19: soaring domestic violence cases.
Southfield Plans Memorial, Vigil For COVID-19 Victims
Residents can submit by May 3 the names, brief biographies and photos of those they wish to be honored in an online memorial and at the vigil.
Delta Cancels About 100 Flights, Opens Some Middle Seats
Delta Air Lines canceled about 100 flights Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.
Canton Township Hosts Easter Bunny Express Neighborhood Visit
To celebrate Easter approaching, Canton Leisure Services recently coordinated a special Easter Bunny Express event in cooperation with St. Thomas a’Becket Church and Canton Public Safety that visited two Canton neighborhoods spreading spring cheer.
Michigan Matters: Online Sports Betting, Gambling Takes State by Storm
Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks with Richard Kalm, Executive Director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board, about legalized online sports betting and gambling which is new to our state; Matt Schoch, a journalist who covers the industry for PlayMichigan, and Elisa Richardson, spokeswoman for BetMGM.
First Forecast Weather April 5, 2021 (Today)
Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain https://detroit.cbslocal.com/category/weather/
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 4, 2021 (Tonight)
Clouds building throughout the night https://detroit.cbslocal.com/category/weather/
18 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Wings Finally Win In Tampa 5-1
Thomas Greiss made 27 stops to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday for their first road win against the Lightning in the regular season in more than 10 years.
Indians Beat Tigers 9-3
Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning, and the Cleveland Indians overcame a home run by Akil Baddoo on the first pitch of his first major league at-bat to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Sunday.
Michigan's Juwan Howard Named AP College Coach Of The Year
Michigan's decision to hire Juwan Howard raised a few eyebrows.
Tigers Beat Indians 3-2 In Season Opener
Miguel Cabrera hit a drive to right field, and on a snowy day at Comerica Park, it was anyone's guess where the ball would end up.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Jim Nantz, Calling His 30th Final Four, Says Opportunity To Call Games At Hinkle Fieldhouse 'Blew Me Away'
The veteran CBS play-by-play announcer has been the voice of the tournament for three decades now and says calling games at the famed Butler arena 'was a thrill'.
Nickelodeon Has Dr. Fauci Answer Kids Questions About The Coronavirus Pandemic
Dr. Anthony Fauci answered questions on Nick News about play dates, hugging grandparents and COVID-19.
BIG3 Basketball Returns To CBS This Summer Beginning July 10
The BIG3 is back! After missing last season, the league returns to CBS on weekends this summer.
WATCH: The Stars Of 'B Positive,' 'MOM,' 'United States Of Al' And 'Young Sheldon' Share Their Best Bloopers
The stars of 'B Positive,' 'MOM,' 'United States Of Al' and 'Young Sheldon' highlight CBS' Thursday night lineup this April Fool's Day.
CBS Will Be The Home Of The Daytime Emmy Awards Through 2022
This will also mark the first time since 2008 that one network will broadcast both the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards in the same year. CBS last hosted both specials in 2005.
Marnee Carpenter On Catherine Martin And Clarice's Long-Awaited Reunion: 'It's A Doozy'
Marnee Carpenter stars in the latest episode of 'Clarice' titled "How Does It Feel To Be So Beautiful."
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
GM Recalling 10,000 Chevy And GMC Vans Due To Fire Risk
General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk. Here's everything to know.
Ram Recalls Heavy-Duty Trucks For Fire Risk
The company says the 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater electrical relays that can short, overheat and in rare cases cause fires.
