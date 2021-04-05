LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are urging Michiganders to get tested for COVID-19 upon returning from Spring Break in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Students and families traveling across Michigan, to other states or out of the country risk being exposed to and carrying COVID-19 with them.
This in turn could fuel outbreaks within their households and the communities where they live or visit.
In efforts to make testing easier for travelers, the state is offering multiple pop-up sites located throughout Michigan as part of the special testing program.
Here’s a list of the pop-up sites:
April 5
- Bay Arenac ISD, 4228 2 Mile Rd, Bay City, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dearborn City Schools, Edsel Ford High School, 20601 Rotunda Dr., Dearborn, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Iosco RESA, Iosco RESA Adm Bldg, 27 N. Rempert Rd., Tawas City, Noon to 6 p.m.
- Dickinson-Iron ISD, Kingsford High School, 431 Hamilton Ave., Kingsford, Noon to 6 p.m.
- Marquette Alger ISD, Marquette High School, 1203 W. Fair Ave., Marquette, Noon to 6 p.m.
- C.O.O.R. ISD (Roscommon), Roscommon High School, 10600 Oakwood Dr., Roscommon, Noon to 6 p.m.
- St. Ignace Schools, St. Ignace LaSalle High School, 443 Portage St., St. Ignace, Noon to 6 p.m.
- Traverse City Area Public Schools, Traverse City High School, 1150 Milliken Dr., Traverse City, Noon to 7 p.m.
- Wayne ISD, Wayne RESA Adm., 33500 Van Born Rd., Wayne, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Woodhaven-Brownstown Schools, Woodhaven High School, 24787 Van Horn Road Brownstown Township, Noon to 6 p.m.
April 6
- Rochester Community Schools, Rochester Community School Admin Building, 501 W. University Dr., Rochester, Noon to 6 p.m.
April 7
- Mt. Pleasant Public Schools, Mt. Pleasant High School, 1155 S. Elizabeth St., Mt. Pleasant, Noon to 6 p.m.
- Bay Arenac ISD, 4228 2 Mile Rd, Bay City, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wayne ISD, Wayne RESA Adm., 33500 Van Born Rd., Wayne, Noon to 6 p.m.
April 8
- East China School District, St. Clair High School, 2200 Clinton Ave., St. Clair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
April 9
- Yale Public Schools (St. Clair ISD), Yale High School, 247 School Dr., Yale, Noon to 6 p.m.
April 10
- Dundee Community Schools, Dundee High School, 130 Viking Dr., Dundee, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lansing Schools, Gardner International Academy, 333 Dahlia Dr., Lansing, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Houghton Schools, Houghton High School, 1063 Gundlach Ave., Houghton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
April 11
- Lenawee Co Schools, Adrian High School, 785 Riverside Ave., Adrian, Noon to 6 p.m.
- Newaygo Co RESA, 4747 W. 48th St., Fremont, Noon to 6 p.m.
- Ingham ISD, Wilson Talent Center, 611 Hagadorn Road, Mason, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 13
- Lansing Schools, Eastern High School, 626 Marshall St., Lansing, Noon to 6 p.m.
April 14
- Ingham ISD, Thorburn Education Center, 2630 Howell Rd., Mason, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
April 15
- Lenawee Co Schools, Adrian High School, 785 Riverside Ave., Adrian, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information on additional test sites, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirustest.
