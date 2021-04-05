MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 10,293 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 21 deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Sunday and Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, April 3. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~5146 per day.READ MORE: Record Travel On Easter Weekend Follows Updated CDC Guidelines
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 702,499 and 16,239 deaths as of April 5.
READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?
In the state as of April 2, there has been a total of 577,141 recovered cases of COVID-19.
MORE NEWS: Michigan’s Top Court Sides With Dad In Parental Rights Case
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.