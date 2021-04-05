(CBS DETROIT) – Let Them Play Inc. has been at the forefront of restoring high school sports in the wake of the pandemic and now the group hurdling through another legal battle.

“Our lawsuit that we filed, we are asking for an emergency injunction which is to just kind of halt everything with these demands on the testing,”said Jayme McElvany, Let Them Play Michigan founder.

The group’s founder submitted a lawsuit through her attorney Peter Ruddell to challenge the state’s legal authority to require COVID tests for student athletes.

“Now they’re increasing the testing. They want it to go through the spring sports which is children outside. We’re talking baseball, and track and soccer and they’re wanting these kids to be tested one, two, three times a week for the next three months,” said McElvany.

Back in February, let them play called for the return of winter sports following a pause due to COVID orders.

MDHHS released guidelines that lifted the ban and the lawsuit was dropped.

But now the group returns fighting against COVID testing requirements for teen athletes.

“We’re not testing people to go into airplanes. We’re not testing people to go into casinos. We’re not testing people to go into bars. We’re not testing anyone, but we’re wanting to test. We’re not testing kids to go into school, but we want to test them to step outside the school building, on to a baseball field to play sports,” said McElvany.

CW50/ CBS Detroit reached out the MDHHS for a response, but we were told the department does not comment on pending litigation.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.