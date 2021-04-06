(CBS Detroit) — Spring is approaching, and it is the perfect time to start thinking about your garden. Whether you are a longtime gardener or a beginner, Keep Growing Detroit has various beneficial webinars and other helpful programs to offer.

Keep Growing Detroit (KGD) is an organization that is working to promote food sustainability, and its vision is to have places to grow food in every neighborhood in Detroit.

They work to do this through the Garden Resource Program, which supports local gardeners in Detroit, Highland Park, and Hamtramck by giving them the resources and support systems to keep thriving gardens in the community.

Another way they promote food sustainability is by educating community members on a variety of different gardening-related topics.

Due to the pandemic, Keep Growing Detroit has made their workshops and classes available virtually through Zoom, so you are able to learn from the comfort of your own home.

Here are some of the upcoming webinars in their education series:

Water Wise: Garden Watering, Rainwater Catchment, and Irrigation Systems

What: Learn how much water your garden actually needs and new ways to irrigate your crops!

When: Thursday, April 8, at 6 p.m.

What: Learn about the variety of different cold crops, crops that can be started during the spring because they can tolerate cold temperatures.

When: Saturday, April 17 at 1 p.m.

Register here.

What: Take this opportunity to see the inner workings of a hive, how bees make honey, and how to get your own hive started.

When: Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m.

Register here.

What: Composter Ross Harris will lead this class and give tips and tricks on how to get the benefits that properly composting brings to your soil.

When: Saturday, May 1 at 1 p.m.

Register here.

All of the classes will be on Zoom (currently at least through May), and they are a suggested $3 donation unless otherwise stated, with some classes being free! Webinars that were previously held on Zoom by KGD are also available to watch for free.

In addition to these classes, Keep Growing Detroit has a youth program, an online store where they sell KGD Detroit-grown produce, a beekeeper training program, and more.

Visit the Keep Growing Detroit website to learn more about these classes and everything they have to offer. Find tips and tricks on how to get started on your garden for the season, and also learn about the different opportunities to help support Keep Growing Detroit’s endeavors to promote food sustainability within the local community

