  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:children, hit and run, injured, Marshall, Michigan, Police

MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) — A Chevy Equinox SUV left the roadway about 3:45 p.m. Monday in Marshall and struck three siblings who had been riding their bicycles, state police said in a release.

Two 14-year-olds and a 7-year-old were hospitalized.

READ MORE: Record Travel On Easter Weekend Follows Updated CDC Guidelines

Police said the silver Equinox should have extensive damage to the right front and right side of the vehicle, including a missing passenger side headlight and missing passenger mirror.

READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live

The vehicle’s front bumper cover also was dragged along the roadway as the SUV was driven away.

MORE NEWS: I-69 Rebuilding In St. Clair County Starts April 12

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.