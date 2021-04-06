MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) — A Chevy Equinox SUV left the roadway about 3:45 p.m. Monday in Marshall and struck three siblings who had been riding their bicycles, state police said in a release.
Two 14-year-olds and a 7-year-old were hospitalized.
Police said the silver Equinox should have extensive damage to the right front and right side of the vehicle, including a missing passenger side headlight and missing passenger mirror.
The vehicle's front bumper cover also was dragged along the roadway as the SUV was driven away.
