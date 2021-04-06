  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:coronavirus, COVID-19 Vaccine, health department, Michigan, vaccination

(CBS DETROIT) – At least 246 fully vaccinated residents contracted COVID-19 according to state health officials.

Another three of those fully vaccinated died.

These numbers are from January through March.

Breakthrough cases are rare, but a state health department official says it is still possible to test positive for COVID-19, even after getting the second dose of the vaccine.

